Happy Thanksgiving! We begin our Thanksgiving feast with debating who ruined the holiday more, vegas or woke people. We examine the origins of “elbows off the table”, Rory shares stories from his busboy career, and we revisit the video of Nas getting his face caressed on stage. Everyone shares what they are thankful for, in life, and within the staff. Baby D asks the guys if they have anyone in their lives that would consider them the villain of their story, and we find out each members’ parents’ view on grandparenting. Have a Happy Thanksgiving, and we’ll see you next week!

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