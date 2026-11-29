The JBP recaps their Thanksgiving to kick off its latest episode (30:38) before the crew then reacts to Meek Mill’s tweets over canceled concert dates (44:26), as well as what happened between the Philly artist and Live Nation (1:02:10). Aaron Rodgers airs out his own head coach on The Pat McAffe Show which leads to the QB’s departure (1:47:15), and The Essence Festival of Culture is leaving New Orleans after 30 years (2:11:23). Jennifer Lopez’s comments on Hollywood casting and acting roles (2:25:20), R&B Singer Ginuwine releases his own video game (2:36:25), would Joe reunite with Akademiks for a show (2:50:36), new music (2:59:45), Thanksgiving leftovers and the holiday parade (3:08:53), and much more!

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