The JBP begins its latest episode with a quick recap from Marc Lamont Hill on a recent Jodeci show (22:00) before turning to the new season of the ‘Ian and Marc Show’ (37:50) and Zohran Mamdani setting plans to close Rikers Island (43:16). Joe then has some thoughts on Turkey Drives (48:36), Stephen A. Smith has a racial take about the LA Lakers (1:02:02), and Baltimore Ravens Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was sent home for comments about his own city (1:12:48). New music from Lloyd Banks (1:44:04) and Conway the Machine (1:49:15), plus Saucy Santana calls out streamer DeenTheGreat (1:57:01). Also, the cast responds to the Grammy takes from the NY Times ‘Popcast’ (2:16:10) and whether the Grammys should nominate music even if it wasn’t submitted (2:23:00), a debate over what is acceptable to put on your eggs (2:38:05), and much more!

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