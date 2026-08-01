Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 951) “On The Record”

The latest episode from the JBP begins with Forbes Highest-Paid Podcasters of 2026 list (25:15) before turning to new music from Cardi B (42:53), Meek Mill (49:20), and Wale (1:02:08). Dave East removes 38 Spesh from his new album with Harry Fraud (1:08:57), Lil Wayne is going viral again after his most recent show (1:20:55), and a strange headline involving DJ Envy (1:38:55). Also, more allegations against actor and singer Jared Leto (1:57:20), the crew shares recently watched TV shows and documentaries (2:14:47), Ish shares his latest thoughts on Pablo Torre’s investigation on Kawhi Leonard (2:37:38), Stephen A. Smith apologizes to Kyrie Irving yet again (2:46:20), and much more!

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