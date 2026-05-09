Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 927) “Sex Cult Pick Me”

The JBP’s latest episode kicks off with a review of the Cult of NatureBoy on Hulu (2:47) before turning to new music including Chris Brown’s album ‘BROWN’ (32:48), AZ (55:20), Mack Kean (1:01:05), and others. The crew then gives their thoughts on the NBA’s second round of the playoffs so far (1:11:30), the Rick Ross & French Montana Verzuz (1:24:44), and Joe doubles down on his thoughts about Bow Wow which leads to a debate with Ish (1:51:38). Also, legendary engineer Young Guru is done taking the humble route (2:03:25), Austin Rivers and Draymond Green beef leads to Green’s comments about Charles Barkley (2:20:15), Stefon Diggs is found not guilty (2:44:01), Marc speaks on the Hantavirus (3:02:26), and much more!

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