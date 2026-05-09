Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 491) Pretty Brown Eye

May 9, 2026

Happy Friday! Instagram went through a bot purge, and we take a look at some celebrities that lost the most followers. The crew debates who the better vocalist is; Adele or Celine Dion, rank soundtrack songs, and more. The JP Morgan scandal gets messier, with more lawsuits and allegations, and we get more information on Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini’s affair. M.I.A. gets the boot from Kid Cudi’s tour, and a listener calls in about reenactments at a dinner. Finally, we preview new music from 6lack, Action Bronson, Chris Brown, and more. See you next week!

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