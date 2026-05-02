Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 925) “At Risk Youth Diet”

May 2, 2026

Mona returns to the couch as the JBP kicks off its latest episode discussing the Knicks finishing off the Atlanta Hawks by 51 points (38:28) before turning to Verzuz announcing a French Montana vs. Rick Ross matchup on May 7th (49:50). In new music, Chris Brown’s new single featuring Leon Thomas (1:01:48), tipping culture (1:21:45), and the latest on D4vd’s arrest (1:26:53). Joe asks the room about Jet Ski rules (1:32:28), Druski is hosting the 2026 BET awards (1:39:40), and recent livestream clips of Adrien Broner (1:48:53). Also, Dame Dash’s comments about Reasonable Doubt (1:59:45) leads to JAY-Z’s new interview (2:05:25), Lexie Brown says she received death threats over the Klay-Meg fallout (2:18:34), Part of the Show (2:45:20), and much more.

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