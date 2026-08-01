Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 526) Reliving Reasonable Doubt w/ Memphis Bleek

On this special episode, presented by Boost Mobile, we celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Reasonable Doubt with the legendary Memphis Bleek. Bleek drops by to share some wild stories about running around with Jay-Z and the Roc-a-Fella crew, the process of recording with Hov, and much more. He also presses Mal over picking sides, and speaks on his recent back and forth with Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda. The guys discuss the significance of Jay’s Yankee Stadium shows, what the album means to the culture, and some of the stories behind your favorite songs. We also take a couple calls from our Patreon members, asking Bleek’s opinions on producers, Hov songs, and advice for someone with baby mama drama. Memphis Bleek’s podcast, ROC Solid, is available everywhere you listen/watch podcasts!

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