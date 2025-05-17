Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 371) Joey Bada$$ vs Ray Vaughn, Diddy Trial, Cardi B & Stefon Diggs

Time Stamps:

0:00 – Boost Mobile intro

1:00 – New merch announcement

8:39 – Joey’s verse analysis

12:27 – Rayvon’s response

17:34 – Snoop Dogg’s fort

24:58 – Hip-hop battles

26:48 – Joey’s confidence

30:14 – Battle rap legends

35:51 – Daylight’s mixtape

42:05 – Dream Doll’s diss

44:36 – Sock in boot

49:06 – Lock him up

53:18 – Hotels vs Airbnbs

54:51 – Stockholm syndrome discussed

57:01 – Cassie’s testimony stress

1:02:00 – Cassie’s husband support

1:05:00 – Impact on marriage

1:10:00 – Prayers for victims

1:11:59 – Prayers for Tory Lanez

1:17:22 – Support for Cardi B

1:19:34 – Cardi’s dating choices

1:21:54 – Public outing debate

1:24:00 – Breakup dynamics discussed

1:28:17 – Offset’s plans revealed

1:30:00 – Gorilla vs. Bonnie Blue

1:34:00 – Long-distance relationship tips

1:37:30 – Keeping it spicy

1:39:40 – Long-distance challenges

1:44:30 – Honeymoon phase issues

1:46:46 – Relationships require effort

