Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 826) “To The Voting Members”

The JBP is joined by Ray Daniels in the latest episode as the room with beef in Hip-Hop starting with Big Sean, Ab-Soul, & Joey Bada$$’s ‘Red Bull Viral Freestyle’ (15:25). Ray Vaughn responds to Joey’s verse with ‘Hoe Era’ the next day (25:24) and Joey Bada$$ returns fire with ‘THE FINALS’ (44:25). Marc Lamont Hill wants Joe to address the Knicks prior to Game 6 (58:00), the P. Diddy trial continues with Cassie on the stand (1:09:44), and Joe responds to clips from the ‘Joe and Jada’ podcast. Also, Chris Brown’s arrest in the UK (2:23:10), Kelsey Harris’ bodyguard breaks his silence (2:27:44), Halle Bailey has been granted temporary physical and legal custody of her and DDG’s son (2:46:13), and much more.

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | 2 Chainz, Ronald Isley, & The Isley Brothers – “THE ATL EXPERIENCE”

Ice | Don Trip & Starlito – “Mitchell & Ness”

Parks | Benny the Butcher (feat. Styles P) – “Toxic”

Melyssa | Junetober – “Video Fantasy Dream Girl”

QueenzFlip | Big Ro6 – “Decisions”

Marc | Bilal – “Sometimes”