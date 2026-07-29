Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 524) Scamma Phi Scamma

Baby D recaps her weekend at Summer Jam, as she also made an appearance on Dream Doll’s livestream. 38 Spesh premiers a diss song towards Jim Jones, which also features shots at Jadakiss, Fat Joe, and DJ Khaled. The crew questions if Mal would tell them about serious life changes, and Rory comes up with a bachelor party idea. Uncle Murda fires back at Memphis Bleek, saying he has no fans of his own, The Game and YG both get their flowers at their Verzuz, and Jack Harlow previews a new song. LeBron finally makes LeDecision, choosing to end his career in Philadelphia with the Sixers, and the guys react to news that he will be commuting from New York. We catch up with the latest in WNBA drama, where a former teammate and partner accuses her ex of cheating on her with multiple rookies on her new team, and a caller asks the guys how she should handle her dude sending her videos at the club.

Spread the love