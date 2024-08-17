Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 294) You Know I Had To Do It To Em

Yerrrrrr. Happy Friday! You guys outside this weekend? Rory was this week, and ended up in a crazy situation with an equally crazy woman (3:38). Meanwhile the internet was in a frenzy over Michael Rubin’s comments regarding Meek Mill and his sexuality (13:55). Tyler The Creator is also under fire for his comments regarding the current state of hip-hop and the team addresses why some might think he’s a hypocrite (33:01). Mal promises us that Kevin Hart was NOT coerced into cheating on his wife while on molly, no matter what his lawyers insisted he say (47:01). Oscar De La Hoya’s newly found freedom has us open a discussion about who on the team has tried on their mother’s clothes (55:13). There’s some predictions made about the new season of Emily In Paris, and some light banter and debate over South Park vs. The Simpsons vs. Family Guy (1:00:07). Then we get into voicemails! The first is about a man who wants advice about how to be less thirsty (1:17:39). The second one is from a woman who wants Mal’s opinion on using sperm donors (this might be a proposition, hold for clarity) (1:35:08).

