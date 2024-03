Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 247) It’s Getting Steamy In Here

Time Stamps:

00:00:00 – Start

00:00:23 – Mal Goes Full MAGA

00:04:33 – Home Cleanliness Questions

00:06:24 – Showering At The Gym

00:08:28 – Steam/Sauna Shut Downs

00:13:40 – Sauna Role Play + How To Dress

00:18:10 – Toronto Steam Room On Tour

00:19:26 – Voicemail Of Rel Getting Someone Action

00:25:15 – More Diddy Allegations!

00:35:58 – Running From Head + Asexuality

00:39:10 – Meek’s Twitter Rant

00:52:30 – Meek’s New EP Review

00:55:08 – Artist Steals Guy’s GF During Show

01:03:32 – Kai Cenat Stream With Boyfriend

01:05:37 – Would You Take Someone’s Girl?

01:08:34 – Voicemail 2 (Believing In Mental Illness)

01:14:10 – What Is An Absolute “No” For Someone You’re Dating?

01:16:40 – Decorating Your Home is + Personal Style

01:20:20 – Pushing Your Views On Partner

01:23:54 – Racism vs. Prejudice

01:26:20 – Owning A Migrant In NYC + Rory’s Therapy

01:29:28 – Voicemail 3 (Transgender Teaching In School)

01:34:05 – Soy Altering Hormones + AI Rewriting History

01:35:44 – Julian Saw Hunter Schafer Outside + Her Arrest

01:41:10 – Mal’s Bathroom Argument

01:49:12 – When Did Men & Women’s Bathrooms Start?

01:51:22 – Dark History Behind Naming Places

