Busta Rhymes drops off the visuals for his track “OK”, his recent collab with Young Thug. Directed by Busta Rhymes and Gaudens Zulu, Busta and Thug go back and forth with their cocky bars. A digital depiction of Young Thug on a wintry set with wolves, dancing in the desert, and painting as he lays down. “OK” is off of Busta’s last album Blockbusta.

Watch the “OK” video below.