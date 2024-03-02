Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 704) “Zombie Biker Ladies From Princeton”

In the latest episode, Joe returns to the show as the Bionic Six starts with diving into the beefs including Akademiks and Meek Mill (26:05) before turning to the Katt Williams appearance on Joe Rogan (56:30). In new music, Cardi B releases a new single ‘Like What’ (1:17:03), the JBP debates if girl rapper wave is over (1:19:08), and Schoolboy Q drops his album ‘BLUE LIPS’ (1:35:19). Also, Kellogg’s CEO makes comments about cereal for dinner (1:53:30), Oprah to sell her Weight Watchers shares (2:07:25), Joe shares his thoughts on the Wendy Williams documentary (2:20:50), Part of the Show returns (2:42:15), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Bryson Tiller – “Whatever She Wants”

Ice | Kur (feat. Meek Mill) – “Confidence Level”

Parks | Schoolboy Q (feat. Jozzy) – “Lost Times”

Ish | Eva Ruiz (feat. Arin Ray) – “Impossible Love”

Melyssa | Jade Novah – “Lost in You”