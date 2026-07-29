Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 950) “The Honey Bun”

The JBP starts its latest episode discussing 38 Spesh’s new diss record aimed at Jadakiss and Jim Jones (30:23) before the back and forth between Memphis Bleek, Uncle Murda & Tony Yayo (1:07:30). The crew then reacts to the female Usher kicked off stage including her comments following the concert (1:30:38), Summer Jam 2026 (1:45:15), and the latest in the Noah Wells case after new audio hit the internet (2:04:30). Also, the Philadelphia 76ers will get 34 televised games this season (2:15:40), HBCU Tuskegee University has a new dress code (2:26:40), Marc Lamont Hill shares his thoughts following his interview with Bishop Dr. Jacquel Pitts, the President of Cheyenne Bryant’s school (2:34:30), and much more.

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