Music Video: Rico Nasty – Frenzy

Rico Nasty keeps the new content coming as she returns with a video for her track “Frenzy”. The Kenneth Blume-produced cut is one of the album’s clearest reminders of how naturally their instincts still align. Blume builds the track from blunt low-end and distorted pressure, while Rico keeps changing the shape of her delivery—snapping through flexes, stretching syllables into punchlines, and making the hook more unruly each time it comes around. Off of her new album RX.

Watch the “Frenzy” video below.

