Music Video: DJ Premier & The Alchemist – For The Gig

DJ Premier and The Alchemist share the official video for their collab “For The Gig” with vintage Preemo grit and a sharp verse from Alchemist. The chemistry is stripped back to the essentials dirt on the drums, hard cuts, dusty tension, and the kind of veteran timing that makes the record feel built for a stage. The track follows their He’s The Preemo, I’m The Chemist European run and arrives just ahead of their May 9th show at The Novo in Los Angeles.

You can watch the “For The Gig” video below.