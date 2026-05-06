Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 489) Golden Tempo

We start off this episode wishing Rory a happy birthday, before getting into the crew’s weekends, and what everyone has been watching on TV, including everything from Euphoria, to The Kentucky Derby. Real Boston Richey and his ex-girlfriend made headlines this weekend, sparking a conversation about what to do if your opps know your biggest secret. Meg Thee Stallion has become the subject of some women’s litmus tests on first dates, Stephen A. Smith shares some controversial takes about domesticated women, and Chat GPT provides some troubling insights on Finesse2Tymes’ record deal. Finally, we say farewell to Spirit Airlines, as well as the Atlanta Hawks, who got smoked by the Knicks in Game 6.



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