Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 926) “Let’s See That Snapper”

The JBP kicks off its latest episode with their quick thoughts on this year’s Met Gala (29:15) before turning their attention to the trial for NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs (31:45). The crew then discusses if we’re going too far with smart devices (58:45), it’s over for Spirit Airlines (1:22:25), and Complex releases their 2026 Hip-Hop Media Power Rankings (1:39:20). Joe asks the room how long a QueenzFlip & Ish podcast would last (1:51:50), MIA has been kicked off the Kid Cudi tour (2:01:50), and rapper Finesse2Tymes is going through a contract dispute (2:15:43). Also, Love & Hip-Hop is coming to an end after a 15-year run (2:37:27), pegging is a hot topic (2:44:04), and much more!…

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