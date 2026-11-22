E.D.I. Mean of the Outlawz pulls up to Drink Champs to talk about growing up in Coney Island and coming up with 2Pac since they were kids. He breaks down both Hit ‘Em Up sessions, why the mic kept shorting out during Pac’s outro, and how he sat out Hail Mary. He also clears up what really happened with Pac and Biggie, says Pac never claimed Big set him up, and shares his side of Battery Park with Nas. E.D.I. explains why Pac was ready to squash the beef before Vegas, shuts down the Michael Jackson fight rumor, and says the Outlawz won’t perform Hit ‘Em Up live anymore. His brother H-RYDA joins too and talks about their new project This Thing of Ours.

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