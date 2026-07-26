Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs w/ Metta World Peace

Metta World Peace stops by Drink Champs to sit down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The NBA champion reflects on his upbringing in Queensbridge and his journey to the league. He breaks down the wild story about breaking Michael Jordan’s ribs during a summer workout at age 19. Metta also opens up about playing alongside Kobe Bryant and winning a ring with the Lakers. Later, he shares his perspective on the infamous Pacers brawl and transitioning into coaching. This episode is packed with classic street stories, basketball history, and real life lessons.

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