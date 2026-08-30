N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legends, Mad Skillz, Ray Daniels and DJ Epps!

The Drink Champs Round Table brings together three influential voices in hip hop—Grammy Award winner Mad Skillz, music executive Ray Daniels, and legendary Miami DJ Epps—for a candid conversation about where the culture stands today and where it’s headed next. From the evolution of the rap game to the business behind the music, this episode pulls no punches.

Mad Skillz returns to Drink Champs as a Grammy Award winner, reflecting on his career, his perspective on today’s hip hop battles, and how the competitive spirit of rap has changed over the years. Ray Daniels opens up about his past discrepancies with Wayno and Charlamagne tha God, offering his perspective on the situations and the business decisions behind them. DJ Epps brings decades of experience to the conversation, weighing in on hip hop’s growth and digression, the rap scene in Miami and overseas, and the changing role of DJs in today’s industry.

Make some noise for Mad Skillz, Ray Daniels and DJ Epps!!!