Happy Friday! Rory gets FOMO after missing part of Drake’s “FOMO” stream, where he debuted videos and some new music. The guys react to the surprise features, including Don Toliver and Yeat, as well as the remix of Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas”. Baby D returns with her takes on Jhene Aiko’s “Westside Whimsy” album. We do some lyric breakdowns, and try to uncover who she is talking about throughout the album, specifically on “Ghost”, “He Belongs”, and “Ceiling Freestyle”. Remy Ma previews new music, potentially dissing Papoose after his hit song “Jezebel”, Tyler Perry takes a walk down the Spirit Tunnel at “The Jennifer Hudson Show”, and Kid Cudi and Ebro go at it over journalistic integrity.

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