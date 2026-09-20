N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode we chop it up with the legends Mecc Rashawn, Doggie Diamonds, Miss Jones and Dave Mays!

The culture is in the building! Drink Champs brings together four influential voices in hip-hop media and journalism as Mecc Rashawn, Doggie Diamonds, Miss Jones, and Dave Mays pull up for a legendary conversation about the past, present, and future of the culture.

From the golden era of hip-hop media to the rise of digital platforms, this crew has witnessed the evolution of the industry from the inside. Mecc Rashawn, Doggie Diamonds, Miss Jones, and Dave Mays share stories, opinions, and firsthand experiences from their respective journeys through music, radio, journalism, and hip-hop culture.

The Champs get into the importance of documenting hip-hop history, the impact of media on artists and the culture, and how the relationship between artists, journalists, radio personalities, and fans has changed over the years. They also reflect on some of the unforgettable moments and personalities that helped shape hip-hop into the global phenomenon it is today.

Expect candid conversations, classic stories, industry insight, and plenty of moments that only happen when real ones get together over drinks. This is hip-hop history, media, and culture from four people who have been in the mix—so pull up, pour up, and press play!

Make some noise for Mecc Rashawn, Doggie Diamonds, Miss Jones and Dave Mays!!!

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