The JBP kicks off its latest episode kicks off with Joe asking Marc Lamont Hill about a clip of his that hit the internet (27:45) before turning to the room’s reactions to Drake’s ‘FOMO’ stream earlier in the week (42:13). Joe then wants to discuss a line in the new Anderson .Paak & Cordae song ‘A Good Day’ (1:03:03), Nia Long earns a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (1:30:20), and Mona shares her thoughts on Q50’s mother hits the internet following her son’s death (1:43:35). Also, is the new Converse advertisement racist (2:11:00), a Georgia woman is put on the sex offender registry after relations with an inmate (2:40:32), and more.



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