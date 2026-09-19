The JBP kicks off its latest episode kicks off with Joe asking Marc Lamont Hill about a clip of his that hit the internet (27:45) before turning to the room’s reactions to Drake’s ‘FOMO’ stream earlier in the week (42:13). Joe then wants to discuss a line in the new Anderson .Paak & Cordae song ‘A Good Day’ (1:03:03), Nia Long earns a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (1:30:20), and Mona shares her thoughts on Q50’s mother hits the internet following her son’s death (1:43:35). Also, is the new Converse advertisement racist (2:11:00), a Georgia woman is put on the sex offender registry after relations with an inmate (2:40:32), and more.

Spread the love

Related posts:

Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queensflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 862) “The Donut Shop”Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queensflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 862) “The Donut Shop” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 874) “Miley & Molly”Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 874) “Miley & Molly” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 880) “Destinys Food”Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 880) “Destinys Food” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 882) “The Cooling Board(You Too?)”Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 882) “The Cooling Board(You Too?)” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 884) “The Top Package”Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 884) “The Top Package” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 959) “Knock The Hustle”