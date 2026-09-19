With rumors going around that him and his estranged wife Cardi B have been secretly seeing each other, Offset changes gears and drops off some new music with his latest single “Something I Need”. He’s been promoting the record with a helpline that when you can it it doesn’t give you a conversation it instead helps you pre-save the new single. There are also rumors that new Migos album is on the way with Quavo and Offset reuniting. In the meantime, check out his new single “Something I Need”.

***Updated with the official video.***

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