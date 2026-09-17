Hoodrich Pablo Juan drops off his new project, The Bloprint. This is his first full-length since leaving prison, featuring 12 new records and guest appearances by Lil Baby, YFN Lucci & more. The Bloprint works as a reset after five years away rather than a simple return to business as usual. He deliberately flips JAY-Z’s The Blueprint into an Atlanta trap reference. The idea fits an album built around reestablishing his voice after a forced absence without pretending those years never happened.

You can stream The Bloprint in its entirety below.