The guys kick this episode off by reviewing all the new music that came out over the weekend, from Quavo, Yung Miami, and Victoria Monet, and more, before a quick debate on Kanye’s best album. Speaking of Kanye, he popped out at ComplexCon with Playboi Carti, who also was in the news quite a bit this weekend. Carti’s crew allegedly got into a scuffle with Chicago rapper, LUCKI, who was slashed in the neck in the fight. The guys discuss Playboi Carti’s stardom, as well as who the top stars of other genres are. Kai Cenat responds to a streamer’s accusations of pedophilia, and the guys discuss the serverity of throwing that word around. Kai also gets called out for paying Gorgeous Doll $200,000 to get an abortion, and a listener calls in to ask about the male and female relations in today’s age.

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