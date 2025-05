Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 373) Joey Bada$$ vs The West Battle Is Over, & Kid Cudi Testifies

Time Stamps:

0:00 – Intro

2:50 – Terrorists are winning

9:25 – Heartbreaking Knicks loss

12:44 – Knicks-Pacers rivalry

18:08 – West Coast bias

21:01 – Daylight’s underwhelming performance

27:02 – Battle rap ammunition

30:03 – Music matters

35:41 – Rappers dropping news

39:00 – Lyricism discussion

44:33 – West Coast lyricism

46:49 – Schoolboy Q’s talent

1:00:00 – Trial updates

1:02:00 – Domestic abuse testimony

1:03:39 – Shift in public opinion

1:06:10 – Media manipulation concerns

1:12:02 – Jay-Z’s influence

1:14:12 – Desiree Perez connection

1:21:17 – Red flags in relationships

1:25:01 – Dating promiscuous women

1:29:53 – Historical red flags

1:31:40 – Transparency in relationships

1:38:06 – First date red flags

1:40:20 – Couples fight club

