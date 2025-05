WTHELLY! Rob49 has taken over the world with his hit single “WTHelly” and doesn’t plan on stopping. He dropped his new album “Let Me Fly” all streaming! We chop it up with Nola native about his journey, the current state of the music scene, and we had a surprise guest pop up….Loe Shimmy! These young cats are the future of the rap game and we know its in good hands.

