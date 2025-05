Earlier this year, Kendrick became the first music artist to ever be featured in a Gatorade campaign. He makes history again with his second spot titled “Lose”. Much like the first one, Kendrick voice overs the entire commercial. Continuing where the first commercial left off, K Dot talks about losing to win. Such as losing time, sweat, peace and more.

You can watch the full commercial below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gatorade (@gatorade)

