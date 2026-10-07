The JBP kicks things off with album reviews for Victoria Monét (27:40) and Quavo (49:32) before revisiting Jasmine Guy and the ‘A Different World’ reboot (1:27:05). The conversation then shifts to Marc Lamont Hill and his wife going viral after clips from their podcast ‘In This Thing Together’ hit the internet (1:41:25).

Later, the crew reacts to the backlash Chris Rock is receiving over his refusal to help a wrongly convicted friend secure a lawyer (2:00:56), weighs in on Da’Vinchi following his appearance on Cam Newton’s show (2:19:22), and discusses Gloria Velez responding to Treasure Wilson’s comments about video vixens (2:34:15). Also, ComplexCon 2026 (3:02:15), the passing of Freddie Jackson (3:09:45), and much more.