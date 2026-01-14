Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 894) “White-Ish Mamba”

The JBP kicks off its latest episode with a recap of the 2026 Golden Globes (33:18) which includes reactions to Anthony Anderson & Rocsi Diaz (52:50) as well as the award for best podcast (1:06:30). Worst Take returns as the cast covers Wild Card Weekend in the NFL including the Jaguars postgame press conference interaction between head coach Liam Coen & press reporter Lynn Jones-Turpin (1:09:00). Cam Newton interviews Lady London (1:26:43), Hot 97 announces Mero as the new host of its morning show (1:41:37), and Freekey Zekey releases old footage of an altercation between Dame Dash & Jim Jones (1:55:04). Also, LA Reid avoids trial (2:14:35), Druski’s new skit (2:25:02), and much more!

