Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 942) “Universally Cool”

July 1, 2026

The JBP kicks off this episode with a discussion about Atlantic City (29:00) before turning to their thoughts on the 2026 BET Hip-Hop Awards hosted by Druski (39:30). The crew also shares their reactions to the D’Angelo and Lauryn Hill tributes (1:05:14), Bow Wow’s Tiny Desk appearance (1:28:05), and Amber Rose on the message she gives to her kids (1:48:32). Also, Jussie Smollett appearance at Harlem Pride (2:03:27), Malik Beasley has been indicted in sports gambling probe (2:25:05), former Titans running back Chris Johnson’s ALS diagnosis (2:47:18), and much more.

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