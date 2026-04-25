Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 923) “Oldschool Music Is Always A Vibe”

The JBP begins its latest episode with a discussion on running plays (3:50) before they share their thoughts on the new Michael Jackson biopic (34:57). The Worst Take segment returns with updates on the 2026 NBA Playoffs and the first round of the NFL Draft (1:11:50), Kehlani’s new album (1:22:35), and Drake’s ‘Iceman’ is slated for May 15th (1:38:50). Lawsuits against Stake (2:04:04) plus a defamation lawsuit from Brian McKnight (2:09:15), and Russell Brand reveals something about his sexual history (2:26:58). Also, the internet is critical of recent guest Emma Grede over her comments on women working from home (2:33:38), the latest on Diana Russini & Mike Vrabel (3:03:54), and much more!

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