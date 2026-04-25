Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 485) Blowhole

April 25, 2026

Happy Friday! The crew kicks this episode off previewing new music dropping from Kehlani, Symba, Latto, and more. Yung Miami premiers a new song for Jadakiss and Fat Joe, while Complex releases their 100 Hottest Rappers, which is full of surprises. We bid farewell to Twitter Communities, and share some of the guys’ internet pet peeves. The Church of Scientology has been getting infiltrated by kids in shiesties, and Russell Brand catches more heat over his interview with Megyn Kelly. Finally, Baby D celebrates ten years of Beyoncé’s “Lemonade”, recapping some of her favorite lyrics.

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