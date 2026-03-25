Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 914) “Cult Fish”

March 25, 2026

The JBP kicks off its latest episode diving into JAY-Z’s interview with GQ and why they disagree with some of the things the rapper said about Hip-Hop (23:23). J. Cole finally sits down with Cam’Ron (1:02:48), JAY-Z adds a third show ‘Extra Innings’ (1:12:40), and the footage of Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest has been released (1:12:40). Mary J. Blige tells a story about Chaka Khan (1:30:30), Shyne doubles down about Brandy (1:40:02), and the viral video of Maryland’s basketball coach yelling at a player (2:04:29). Also, The Roast of Kevin Hart (2:16:32), Part of the Show returns (2:31:37), and much more!

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