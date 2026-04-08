Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 918) “The Friendship Show”

The latest episode from the JBP begins with the news of Offset being shot at a casino in Miami which also allegedly involved Lil Tjay (29:25) before Marc Lamont Hill defends his comments about Memphis and discusses the feedback he received (58:00). South Carolina Women’s Basketball Head Coach Dawn Staley and UConn’s Geno Auriemma’s confrontation following their Final Four game (1:04:40), Kanye West’s concert at SoFi Stadium (1:14:15) plus the cancellation of the Wireless Festival in the UK (1:17:15), and Jay Electronica gets booed in LA (1:41:00). Also, Trick Daddy’s performance at AKA’s Sorority regional conference was cut short (1:59:57), Brandy’s memoir discusses her relationship with Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins (2:13:58), Savannah Guthrie is back on the news (2:36:23), and much more.

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