Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 477) First Day Out

Happy Monday! After catching up on a weekend full of celebrating Jesus’ resurrection, bad movies, and parties, the guys share their takes on Earl Sweatshirt and MIKE’s Hot 97 freestyle, which leads to a debate on bad press runs. Wireless Fest had a busy weekend with major sponsors pulling out in light of Ye headlining. Speaking of Ye, 80,000 people showed up each night for his back to back, sold out shows at Sofi Stadium. The room also reacts to J.Cole’s take that there will never be another universal hip hop classic, prompting a discussion on the last universal classic. Finally, DaBaby sparks controversy over his refusal to accept a painting of his children.

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