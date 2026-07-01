Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 513) Chili’s Triple Dipper

July 1, 2026

Rory’s out for the day so Mal, Baby D, and Zip chop it up about their weekends, and Zip shares some events that he was locked up during that he wishes he had been outside for, before into a BET Awards recap. Lauryn Hill receives The Living Legend Icon Award, accompanied by a 20 minute tribute featuring performances from SZA, Doechii, Tems, Doja Cat, and more. Mal shares his thoughts on the direction of rap, Druski’s hosting job, and Punch firing at Druski. Pooh Shiesty’s group chat leaks, prompting the feds to argue that he has over 100 “disposable gang members” ready to crash out for him, and LeBron and AD make headlines over speculation that both will be signing with the Warriors this offseason. Finally, we take a call from a listener who is having trouble spicing up his sex life with a new girl.

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