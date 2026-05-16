Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episodes 493 & 494)

May 16, 2026

Checking In With Reason
Family of the show, REASON, drops by to talk about his new project Moving Towards Love_PINK, and share his takes on the “Who’s the Giant” posters that have been popping up in Los Angeles, New York, and Atlanta. The guys talk everything from favorite studio sessions, Kendrick Lamar’s GNX being pulled from streaming, and the East Coast vs. West Coast beef from last year. They also address Wale’s recent comments about the toxicity in online hip hop discussions, and discuss Pitchfork’s disrespectful review of Chris Brown’s new album.

D-Dot and Tracey Lee Bring The Law & Disorder
Mal is in Toronto, and no, we haven’t heard ICEMAN yet. Today, Rory sits down with DDot and Tracey Lee, who’s new project “Law & Disorder” is out now. DDot and Tracey share some crazy stories about their time at Howard, working with Biggie, and recognizing Jay-Z’s talent. The guys also discuss aging gracefully in hip hop, who gets to critique music, and debate what “real hip hop” is. We’ll see you next week when the ice has melted, and Mal is back!

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