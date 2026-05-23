Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 497) The Jig Is Up

May 23, 2026

Happy Friday! The Prophet Malhamed gets his flowers for his JID and J.Cole take from months ago, and the crew discusses JID addressing the BET Awards and Cole’s verse on “99 Builds Freestyle”. Lupe Fiasco caught some flack for forgetting lyrics at his show, as well as for his rant about people illegally downloading his debut album back in the day. Don Toliver becomes the first rapper to hit a million copies sold in 2026, BET announces their nominees, and Ray Daniels predicts Jay-Z is dropping a Drake diss. The guys share some more NBA Playoffs predictions, and react to Summer Jam’s lineup. Have a great weekend, and we’ll see you next week!

Spread the love

Related posts:

Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 139) The Minority Report Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 261) The Boogeyman is Coming (Twice) Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 282) Support Black Nepotism Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 293) What’s Going On? Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 295) Hip-Hop Media Isn’t Demure Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 300) 300
Tagged:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: Content is protected !!