Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 931) “Spaceballs With The Side Piece ”

Marc and Mona are back on set, and the room begins by recapping Joe and Ian’s experience at Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals (23:11) before reacting to news that Hooters is rebranding (38:32). Later, a Japanese company is suing Saweetie for breach of contract (49:01), a judge ordered Floyd Mayweather to pay $1M in child support to a dancer at his club after refusing a paternity test (59:21), and ‘The Crash’ on Netflix (1:07:52). The crew also discusses Matthew Perry’s mother accusing his former assistant of aiding in his death (1:19:40), the latest in new music (1:31:07), K. Michelle saying that she lets her man sleep with other women so long as he doesn’t pay their bills (1:40:29), Max B dissing Big Daddy Kane (2:17:52), the BET Awards nominations (2:27:26), Chelsea Handler on the Kevin Hart roast (2:55:02), Jeff Bezos’ comments about taxes (3:10:54), and much more!

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