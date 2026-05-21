Music Video: mgk & Wiz Khalifa – Everything Tatted

mgk and Wiz Khalifa will be releasing a joint mixtape titled Blog Era Boyz on May 22nd. Here is their latest visual “everything tatted”. The track leans straight into their shared history tattoos, smoke, tour-bus energy, and the kind of blog-era nostalgia that makes the pairing feel inevitable. “everything tatted” plays into that memory without trying to sound frozen in it, catchy, messy, heavily inked, and made for the kind of fans who remember that era in real time.

Watch the “everything tatted” video below.

