Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 464) Kate Winslow

March 7, 2026

Happy Friday! After a brief discussion about funeral plans, Mal becomes the target of an investigation into the potential release of a new Jay Z project. The guys give their opinions on what motivates their GOAT to get in the booth again, as well as if the rumors of potential jabs between Jay and Drake are true. We give you an idea of what new music to check out today, as well as what we’ll be running to listen to. Raphael Saadiq has an opinion on the term ‘Neo-Soul’ and we may or may not agree with him. We also discuss Britney’s DUI, Kate Winslet’s cans, a follow up to a voicemail, + more!

