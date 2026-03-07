Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 909) “Trash Day”

The latest episode of the JBP opens with a quick conversation on science and faith (3:27) before turning to new music which includes a project from Ty Dolla $ign (32:07). 50 Cent threatens T.I. with a documentary (41:00), the room engages in debates over top-MC’s with no classic albums (1:01:30), as well as which artists have the most solo classics (1:20:28). *SPOILER ALERT* Joe shares his thoughts following the first four episodes of Season 2 of Paradise (1:39:14), IPIC has filed for bankruptcy (1:51:28), and Oprah appears at fashion week in Paris (1:59:28). Also, online battles between fast food companies (2:08:18), Marc Lamont Hill comments on the firing of Kristi Noem 2:44:00), news coverage of the ongoing war in the middle east (2:56:43), and much more

Spread the love