Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 468) Musiq Snowchild

March 18, 2026

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! After an eventful weekend in entertainment, the crew couldn’t wait to get together to discuss which of Jack Harlow’s aliases were the funniest to them. Is it over for his career? There was also other new music that came out, from some people who were Heaven Sent. We discuss whether we think we have an optimistic team or not, and also if Doja deserves praise for admitting a wrong (theatre kids, this conversation might trigger you). We also discuss the legendary 83 point game by Bam Adebayo.

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