Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 912) “Heaven Sent”

The latest episode from the JBP kicks off with a recap of the 2026 Oscars including Michael B. Jordan taking home best actor (20:13). The crew also discusses Ava Duvernay publicly unveiling her relationship on the red carpet (51:53), Joe shares his thoughts on the recent exchange between N.O.R.E. and Peter Rosenberg (1:02:04), plus the internet jokes on Jack Harlow (1:12:28). LaRussell receives backlash for his latest song (1:26:53), The Roots Picnic (1:43:34), and Marc Lamont Hill pays respects to Kiki Shepard (2:16:00). Also, *SPOILER ALERT* the room discusses DTF St. Louis on HBO (2:25:43), Ice asks the room a question about personal happiness (2:38:45), Marc and Ish discuss the New York tax proposal from Mamdani (2:57:42), and more.

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