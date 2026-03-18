Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 912) “Heaven Sent”

March 18, 2026

The latest episode from the JBP kicks off with a recap of the 2026 Oscars including Michael B. Jordan taking home best actor (20:13). The crew also discusses Ava Duvernay publicly unveiling her relationship on the red carpet (51:53), Joe shares his thoughts on the recent exchange between N.O.R.E. and Peter Rosenberg (1:02:04), plus the internet jokes on Jack Harlow (1:12:28). LaRussell receives backlash for his latest song (1:26:53), The Roots Picnic (1:43:34), and Marc Lamont Hill pays respects to Kiki Shepard (2:16:00). Also, *SPOILER ALERT* the room discusses DTF St. Louis on HBO (2:25:43), Ice asks the room a question about personal happiness (2:38:45), Marc and Ish discuss the New York tax proposal from Mamdani (2:57:42), and more.

Spread the love

Related posts:

Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 777) “The Spectrum” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 783) “Dimatapped” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 863) “I’m Coming To Get That” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 873) “Crack Ain’t Spicy” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 874) “Miley & Molly” Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 902) “The Value In Muting Up”
Tagged:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: Content is protected !!