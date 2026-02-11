Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 902) “The Value In Muting Up”

February 11, 2026

The JBP’s latest episode begins with reactions to the Seattle Seahawks winning Super Bowl 60 over the New England Patriots along with a deep dive into Bad Bunny’s halftime performance (18:42). The crew also discusses other performers at the Super Bowl (56:25) as well as the drama between Cardi B & Stefon Diggs (1:02:20), and Chris Brown’s Instagram post following the halftime show (1:17:00). In NBA news, the cast reacts to the Hornets-Pistons fight (1:22:35), how much would you need to be paid to streak at the Super Bowl (1:42:48), and Zaire Franklin & Jeff Teague’s back and forth on the Club 520 Podcast (1:42:28). Also, the viral video of Ja Rule, Uncle Murda, and Tony Yayo on a plane (2:01:15), GloRilla’s family drama continues (2:15:28), J. Cole’s album rollout (2:30:15), fans are upset at Summer Walker’s meet and greet (2:38:50), and much more!\

